YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A boiler malfunction at a school in Youngstown forced officials to close the building Thursday.

School officials came in around 7 a.m. to find steam coming from the basement of the building on Lynn Avenue.

Fire officials determined that a boiler in the building malfunctioned.

Classes were canceled for the day.

The school serves children ages 3 to 14.