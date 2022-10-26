GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After ongoing water issues in the Parkwood area of Girard, the area is now under a boil alert.

The boil alert affects Girard Water customers living on Amherst Avenue from US-422 to Verona Street, Lorain Avenue from Belgrade Avenue to Trumbull Avenue, and Verona Street from Craver Street to Belgrade Avenue.

The boil alert will be in effect until further notice, according to Jerry Lambert, director of Public Service.

Residents in the neighborhood said they have been dealing with sporadic water outages for weeks stemming from a water-line replacement project. A century-old main line is being replaced on Trumbull Avenue, which led to water breaks during the tie-in process, which is expected to wrap up this week.

Mayor Jim Melfi said once complete, the project should lead to water pressure improvements.