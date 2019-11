Water customers in a Canfield neighborhood are being told to boil their water after a water line break Thursday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Water customers in a Canfield neighborhood are being told to boil their water after a water line break Thursday.

The break happened about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Run Road and Willow Way.

The line was repaired at about 4 a.m. Friday .

Customers living at the intersection of Sawmill Run Road and Willow Way south to the Willow Way cul-de-sac should boil their water for consumption for the next 48 hours.