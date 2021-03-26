Boil alert in Niles lifted after major water main break

The boil alert for Main Street and the surrounding area has been lifted, as well as a boil alert for Camrose

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A boil alert in the city of Niles has been lifted after a water main break downtown earlier this week.

The break happened underground Wednesday, and the pressure sent water bubbling above ground at the corner of W. Park and Main streets.

After the break, the alert was issued for Main Street from Robbins to Viaduct, State Street from Robbins to Main, Arlington, Chestnut, Church, E. Park from State to Main.

Niles has been working on a valve turning program through the Ohio EPA. Some of the water valves have not been touched in years. They are working to make sure each valve is checked so that the water can be blocked instantly in the event of a future break.