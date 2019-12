A water main break at 50 Dartmouth Drive is the cause of the boil alert

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — According to a Facebook post from the City of Canfield, officials are issuing a boil alert.

Residents in the immediate area may experience pressure issues or have no water at all, according the the post.

Residents who receive a blue hang tag on their door are under a 48 hour boil notice.