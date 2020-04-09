Bogey’s Bar and Grill joins local dentist’s mission to give back to medical community

Dr. Taneja described McKee's help as an act of humbleness

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The team at Bogey’s Bar and Grill are preparing meals for local health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Melvin McKee wanted to help Dr. Rajiv Taneja in his mission to give back to the medical community.

“I saw that Dr. Taneja had been working with other local restaurants to help donate food to healthcare workers on the front line and I felt opted to help,” said McKee.

Dr. Taneja described McKee’s help as an act of humbleness.

“When I came and met him on Sunday, he wanted to do all of these meals for free, so we’re doing all of these meals here on Wednesday. He’s gracious to give it to me today to take it to Trumbull and St. Joe’s,” Dr. Taneja said.

Bogey’s Bar and Grill is no stranger to giving back to the community. However, during the virus outbreak, they have felt even more obligated.

“It’s a pandemic. There’s no time like the present, obviously. I mean, we’ve always contributed to local charities and done a lot with kids in the schools, but this is a whole different level,” McKee said.

McKee said he finds purpose to give back, despite the tough business situation.

“Business is struggling right now. We’re down to about 75% only being able to do carry-out. We had to lay off close to 40 employees. I guess we just wake up everyday and try to be better and get better and give back,” he said.

McKee said everyone can find something they have or something they can do to help others during this crisis.

“My skill trade, obviously, cooking and being a chef and I feel like I can use my skills and talents to give back the only way I know how.”