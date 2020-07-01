Bodycam video released of Jermiah Braswell’s arrest after driving into Lake Erie

The body cam video of former Youngstown State running back and wide receiver Jermiah Braswell's weekend arrest has been released.

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly placed the former YSU standout on waivers following a weekend arrest.

Put-in Bay police say Braswell drove his orange Camaro into Lake Erie Saturday.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. near Conlan Road.

When officers arrived, they said Braswell was till in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward.

Braswell told police he was “stuck” and didn’t know how he got there. He submitted to field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Braswell is now charged with DUI and reckless driving.