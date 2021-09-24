Bodycam video released in Trumbull County police chase

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released video shows a police chase in Trumbull County that ended in an arrest.

It happened earlier this week after Thomas Collins took off from police.

The bodycam footage shows Collins taking off after police say he refused to get out of the car during a traffic stop.

Police say Collins led them on a chase through several Trumbull County jurisdictions, reaching speeds of up to 80 miles an hour.

Officers eventually stopped him in Brookfield with spike strips.

Collins now faces several charges. He’ll be back in court next week.