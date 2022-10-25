WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crime scene tape is up near the intersection of North Street and North Park Avenue in Warren after a body was found there.

A call came in to 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday reporting a body by the railroad tracks. According to Warren Police, someone was walking on the railroad tracks off of North Street and found a male body with a gunshot wound.

The coroner was still on the scene as of noon Tuesday.

First News is on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.