WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville police are working to figure out what led to a body washing up on the shore of the Ohio River.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wellsville police got a call about the body. According to police, they can’t determine how long the male had been in the water. Police also couldn’t determine an age.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

If anyone is missing a male friend or family member that may have been in the area, they’re asked to call Wellsville police.