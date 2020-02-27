Body removed from house of former Warren Township police chief

We cannot confirm who the victim is or how the person died

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On the same day the former Warren Township police chief appeared in court, police were at his home for some type of investigation. The Trumbull County Homicide Task Force was on the scene and a body was removed from the home on Woodside Drive.

Don Bishop retired June 1, 2019 after 34 years in law enforcement — 27 of which were with Warren Township where he served as chief for the last five-and-a-half years.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We cannot confirm who the victim is or how the person died.

Bishop appeared in court earlier Wednesday concerning a complaint filed by David Hoso and Attorney Jeffry Thomas.

The complaint claimed that in the estate of John Hoso, Bishop “has concealed and is now in possession of…cash proceeds from various bank accounts and other contents of John Hoso.”

We don’t know the outcome of the hearing.

We tried to contact Atty. Thomas, but we haven’t heard back.