Body of Portage County man reported missing last week found in Newton Township

His body was found partially submerged in water in a drainage ditch

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office is working to figure out how a man reported missing last week died.

It’s a tragic conclusion in the search for Jesse Wright, who was reported missing early last week.

Caller: “My daughter thinks she found that dead body of that Jesse kid that they were looking for. She said there’s a body in the ditch.”

Wright’s body was discovered on New Year’s Day, found partially submerged in water in a drainage ditch on the side of Ravenna Road in Newton Township. About a half-mile from where he was last seen just over the Portage County line.

Investigators can’t say for sure how long he’d been there.

“With the temperatures outside, that kinda makes it hard to tell something like that,” said Sgt. Mike Yannucci.

Law enforcement from both Trumbull and Portage counties had been looking for Wright since his family reported him missing on Dec. 29.

They were searching wooded areas and even used the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit in an attempt to find him.

“Any time someone loses a loved one over the course of the holidays, you know, at any time it’s hard enough to deal with but especially this time of year,” Sgt. Yannucci said.

Investigators say they didn’t see any signs of trauma or foul play, but that’ll be determined by an autopsy. The coroner’s office says results are pending.