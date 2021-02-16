Body of missing Hubbard man found on Japan airbase

The cause of Trevor Balint's death is currently under investigation

(WKBN) – The body of a missing Hubbard man was found today at an airbase in Japan, the man’s mother-in-law confirms.

The search for Trevor Balint, 34, began earlier this month after he went missing near the Yokota Air Base. He was last seen February 1 near the base. His cell phone, keys, shoes and sweatshirt were later found on the porch of a garden apartment.

Balint’s mother-in-law, Denise Mott, said investigators found his body in his own apartment tower, even though she said she was told they searched that area twice.

The family is meeting with investigators Wednesday in the hopes of learning more.

The Yokota Air Base posted about the death on its website, though Balint wasn’t identified by name. The post said the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

A Facebook page created by Balint’s family to help with his search has been taken down.

Balint had been teaching high school students at the airbase and his wife, Britni, is a defense department analyst on the base.