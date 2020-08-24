Body of man found at Lake Milton State Park

The body of a man was found in the water on Wednesday, August 18

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a body was found at Lake Milton State Park.

The body of a man was found in the water on Wednesday, August 18.

Investigators don’t know yet how the man ended up in the lake.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

