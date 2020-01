The body was found in the high grass near detached garage at a vacant house

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a body was found in Warren Township on Tuesday.

It was discovered on Dover Avenue SW in the high grass near detached garage at a vacant house.

The road between Highland Avenue and Main Street is blocked off at this time.

It is unknown at this time whether any foul play was involved.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.