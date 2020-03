Police were called out sometime before 2:20 p.m. to the Marshall Street area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called out to Youngstown this afternoon in response to a reported body discovered.

It happened sometime before 2:00 p.m.

According to a spokesman from the Youngstown police, it was confirmed that a body was found in the Marshall Street area.

First News has a reported at the scene and are working to get more information.