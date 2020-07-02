Body found in trunk of burning car

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A body was found in a burning car on Youngstown’s East Side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The Youngstown Fire Department was originally called to the 3300 block of McGuffy Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a brush fire. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered an SUV fully engulfed in flames in the woods. While putting out the fire, they discovered a body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Youngstown Police officers and detectives are investigating, along with the YFD arson investigator and the Mahoning County Coroner’s office investigator.

Officials say due to the extent of the damage to the SUV, they can not determine the vehicle make, model, or color. They also have not identified the victim’s age, race or sex.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but the official ruling will be made by the Coroner’s office after further examination.