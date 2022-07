YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to Youngstown’s East Side at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday due to reports of a dead body.

According to police, it appears to be a deceased male in a trash can.

The scene is near the corner of Loveless and Himrod avenues. Detectives and coroners are there.

First News is working to gather more information.