Body found in Mahoning River at Warren park

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - More details are emerging Wednesday surrounding the discovery of a body in the Mahoning River in Warren.

According to a police report, a softball player who was playing at a field in Perkins Park, off of Mahoning Avenue, walked down by the river at about 6:58 p.m. Tuesday and saw the body of a male floating in the water.

The body was removed from the river by the Warren Fire Department.

A backpack was recovered from the area. It was caught on a downed tree, according to the police report.

The body has not been identified and an approximate age has not been reported.

The coroner and police are investigating.