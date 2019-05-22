Local News

Body found in Mahoning River at Warren park

Someone from a nearby softball game at Perkins Park first saw the body

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:22 AM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - More details are emerging Wednesday surrounding the discovery of a body in the Mahoning River in Warren. 

According to a police report, a softball player who was playing at a field in Perkins Park, off of Mahoning Avenue, walked down by the river at about 6:58 p.m. Tuesday and saw the body of a male floating in the water. 

The body was removed from the river by the Warren Fire Department. 

A backpack was recovered from the area. It was caught on a downed tree, according to the police report. 

The body has not been identified and an approximate age has not been reported.  

The coroner and police are investigating. 

