WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township police said a body found in the woods last December has been identified.

Police said the human remains belong to 44-year-old Jason Frantz, who was reported missing in July 2019.

His body was found in the woods off of Salt Springs Road in Girard five months later.

Police are not investigating his death as suspicious.