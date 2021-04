A cause of death has not been determined

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard City Police are investigating after a body was found behind a diner on N. Main Street Tuesday.

According to police, the body of an unidentified white male was found about 8:22 a.m. behind a diner in the 800 block of N. Main Street.

The body was found near railroad cars.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

A cause of death has not been determined.

The incident is under investigation.