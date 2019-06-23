Woman found stabbed at motel in Coitsville, police say

According to dispatch, the incident is being investigated as a murder

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed Saturday night.

Investigators were called to the scene for reports of gunshots at King’s Motel on 422 near the Pennsylvania State Line around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was found laying on the ground near the entrance to the motel. They say she appeared to have been stabbed at least one time in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according the report.

When they got to the motel, officers say they found a man with cut marks to his throat and wrists. According to the report, that man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the man and woman were married but they were going through a separation and had been staying at the motel for at least a month.

Officers say they found a weapon.

Police say the argument may have been a domestic incident which started inside the motel room.

Officers tried talking with the man at the hospital — he refused to speak with police and requested an attorney, according to the report.

Coitsville police, BCI and county coroners are investigating.

Campbell and Lowellville police assisted Coitsville in securing the crime scene.

Names are not being released until family has been contacted, according to the report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

