HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol have found a deceased body on the road at the I-80 exit in Hubbard Wednesday morning.

The body was found at the 232 mile marker at I-80. The call came in around 7 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes. The right lane is blocked on I-80 East beyond SR-193/Belmont Avenue.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

We are working to gather more information on the incident.