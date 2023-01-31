YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have new information and some video in connection to the arrest of murder suspect Andre McCoy earlier this month.

WKBN 27 First News requested and was provided the arrest video from federal marshals. The body camera video was recorded by local members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force during McCoy’s arrest on Youngstown’s south side.

After announcing they had a warrant, McCoy can be seen coming down a flight of stairs trying to conceal himself before deputies stopped him.

Marshals were able to handcuff McCoy without incident and take him to jail.

McCoy is facing several charges including a count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the September 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney and the wounding of four other people.

McCoy and two others were indicted nearly two years ago for the robbery and shooting that killed the 4-year-old boy.

McCoy appeared in court for the first time last week and is currently being held without bond. He could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.