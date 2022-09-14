YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.

A state trooper stopped Detective Sergeant Nicholas Bailey in Warren Township. He was eventually cited for DUI as well as having a gun with him at the time.

Troopers released body camera video Wednesday of the stop where Bailey was pulled over for driving a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle on a state roadway.

Here is part of the exchange:

Trooper: “What’s the deal? You know how many times I stop you cops. They drink, they break the law, they carry their gun on ’em. That makes no sense to me.”

Bailey: “Well.”

Troopers: “Zero.”

Bailey said he was riding nearby trails with a couple of other people and admitted he’d been drinking.

He’s due in court again next month.