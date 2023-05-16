BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera video on Tuesday of the arrest of a man accused of injuring an officer who responded to a domestic dispute.

The video shows the suspect, Zachary Crespo, with his hands up but refusing orders to turn around. During several instances, Crespo screams profanities at officers who were on the scene.

Troopers used a stun gun twice on Crespo, and he fell to the ground. They then arrested him.

Police say Crespo hurt a Beaver Township officer on Friday during a domestic dispute call at a home on Old Hickory Court. That officer is now at home, recovering from his injuries, Beaver Township Police Chief Eric Dattilo said on Tuesday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday also released the 911 call from the woman in the domestic dispute. She says her ex-boyfriend is at her family’s house, breaking windows. You can hear her screaming at the man to leave while a child is crying in the background.

The woman can also be heard telling the man to give her a knife.

Crespo’s arrest came hours later, after a massive manhunt.