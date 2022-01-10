YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Valley Democratic lawmaker Bob Hagan said he is running for Ohio Senate, challenging Ohio Senator Michael Rulli.

Hagan confirmed on Twitter Monday that he is challenging the seat held by Representative Michael Rulli, R-33rd District.

He said he is going to the board of elections in order to gather petitions to appear on the Democratic primary ballot.

Hagan was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 1986 and served until 1997 when he was appointed to the Ohio Senate. He was re-elected to that post in 1998 and 2002 before he returned to the Ohio House in 2006.

He was re-elected three times to the House and served as a ranking minority member of the House Commerce, Labor and Technology Committee. Term limits prevented him from running for re-election for a fifth term in the House.

in 2014, Hagan was elected to the Ohio State Board of Education. He stepped down in 2015.

Hagan also had an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Youngstown in 2005. He also worked for 15 years as a locomotive engineer.