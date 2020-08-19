Boatload of school supplies donated to Southington Local Schools

Items ranged from normal things like backpacks to things that are going to help kids learn from home during the pandemic

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local students are getting a boatload of school supplies — literally.

The boat stuffed with supplies was dropped off at Southington Local Schools Wednesday morning.

They’re one of several districts getting materials as part of the Striving Readers Grant.

“These materials are going to help our kids in need. Not only the supplies, but the masking and everything we need to do,” Superintendent Rocco Nero said.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center, United Way and local Dollar Generals helped make this possible.

