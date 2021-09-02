Boating for Labor Day Weekend? Be careful of water levels from Hurricane Ida

(WKBN) – With Labor Day Weekend just around the corner, some travelers will be taking their boats to rivers and lakes to relax.

However, rains from Hurricane Ida rose water levels in areas where people may travel, which could raise water safety concerns.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported 83% of all boating accidents last year were from operator error.

They also reported 23% of all boating fatalities from 2020 were alcohol-related.

Natural Resources Officer Stephanie Uber shared some tips to have a safe holiday weekend.

“Make sure that you have all of the required equipment onboard your vessel just in case you get stuck or something would happen. Also, it’s not a bad idea to wear your life jackets. You are required by law to have them onboard, so why not wear them?” Uber said.

Uber says to stay aware of your surroundings while boating.

She also recommends getting a boating license to people born before they were required for all boaters.