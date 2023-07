FRANKLIN SQUARE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two boaters were rescued last night after getting stuck in a swampy area near Franklin Square

Rescue crews were called out about 11:15 p.m., according to a post on the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

A drone was used to locate the boaters and a hovercraft was used to rescue them. They were brought back to shore safely.

The Leetonia Fire Department assisted in the rescue.