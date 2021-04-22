The concert will be held at Spartan Stadium

BOARDMAN, (WKBN) – Boardman’s rock orchestra is ready to cause some Mayhem!

For the first time ever, they’ll be rocking out to their yearly show on a stage set up in Spartan Stadium.

The venue is big enough to accommodate COVID regulations

The performance is the orchestra’s biggest of the year. It always draws a crowd.

Mayhem’s Music Director says if you’ve ever seen Bon Jovi or Van Halen in concert, it has that type of feel.

COVID cut capacity, so the school decided to take the show outside. Taking Mayhem to another level!

If you want to experience MAYHEM outside at Spartan Stadium, the show is scheduled for May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. You can pick them up at Boardman High School during school hours.