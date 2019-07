The firework show will follow around 9:45 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rescheduled Independence Day celebration and fireworks will be held in Boardman Park Saturday night.

Festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. with a music performance by the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band.

The fireworks show will follow around 9:45 p.m.

The celebration was postponed from its original date due to weather conditions.