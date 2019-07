Vehicles have been donated by businesses from all over the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quaker and Steak and Lube in Boardman is hosting a Touch-a-Truck event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Admission is free for kids 10 and younger, and it’s $3 for adults.

Vehicles have been donated by businesses from all over the Valley.

There will also be cotton candy, snow cones, a dunk tank and giant inflatable slide.

Quaker Steak and Lube is located at 435 Boardman Poland Rd.