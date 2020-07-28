Boardman zoning board to hear another request for Meijer gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer is going back to the Boardman Zoning Commission Tuesday to request a zoning change for a proposed gas station.

The company wants to build the station where Lockwood Boulevard and Tippecanoe Road intersect, which is next to where they are building a new grocery store.

The site plan can be viewed here.

The company needs one parcel of land re-zoned commercial for the gas station, but that request was rejected in January.

The public hearing is being held remotely at 5:30 p.m. You can join the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 with metting mumber (access code) 132 527 6260 and password 28752664.

Comments regarding the amendment were to be submitted to the township by July 24. Only those who submitted comments and are contiguous to and directly across the thoroughfare from the proposed area to be rezoned will be able to testify during the meeting.