Boardman woman’s life honored at girls basketball game

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The life of Christine Terlesky was honored Wednesday at the girls basketball game.

Christine was diagnosed in September of 2013 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gerhig’s disease. She died on Dec. 26, 2020.

Right before the Boardman and Harding girls basketball game, the family of Christine Terlesky was brought to center court.

“It’s only been a few weeks since she passed away. It was emotional but very honoring because this is what Christine loved,” said Nadine Colla, Christine’s sister.

The family was given a plaque with Christine’s face on it and a signed game ball. It’s significant because Boardman is the gym she played in.

“As a basketball player, she was intense. She was 5′ 1,” and you would never know it. She played like she was 6′ 3,” said Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Hammerton.

When she grew up, Christine started coaching girls basketball, learning under her father Ron Moschella who coached at Boardman for over 30 years. Boardman girls basketball was in her blood.

“We’ve been around girls basketball in Boardman ever since I can remember. My dad was a coach here for a very long time. We used to play in the locker room when we were little girls,” Colla said.

Hammerton went to school and coached with Christine. During the presentation, he called Christine his friend. Their families grew close and when Christine couldn’t talk anymore, they still kept in contact.

“My last text came from here in November and all the topics that we talked about, from sports to the Presidential election. I will keep that on my phone for as long as I ever can,” Hammerton said.

Colla said her sister battled ALS like she played on the court.

“She fought to the very last second. I’m still learning from her. The kind of person she was was amazing, and I think that is the only word I can use to describe her,” Colla said.