Boardman woman who lost everything in fire says she’s thankful for community support

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman hurt in a Boardman fire continues to recover from burns.

Her neighbor, has been amazed at the support that she has received so far.

Many of people have called WKBN 27 First News offering to help Kasey McDade, wanting to share clothes, furniture or other items.

The fire destroyed everything in her Rockdale Avenue apartment.

Thursday, McDade wanted to pass along her thanks for all the support. She wrote that the kind words, support and donations are mind baffling.

“The responses I’ve been receiving from the community has been beautifully overwhelming. The kind words, support and donations are mind baffling,” she wrote. “I’ve always been proud of where I grew up, knowing we were a close community and stood by one another. I never thought that I would need to be on the receiving end of donations, but it honestly feels like family helping family. Though it is a trying time, I believe everything is somehow going to work out. I owe a lot of that belief to our community. I wish I could hug every single person who has reached out. I can’t wait until I am in a position to be able to pass the motion forward to someone else in need.”