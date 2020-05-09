Boardman woman shares birthday with neighbors by organizing front yard game center

This isn't the first time Sarah Russell has set out activities for her and her neighbors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman is giving families in her neighborhood activities to do while the Stay Safe Ohio order is still in place.

Sarah Russell has been living in Boardman for years. Giving back to her neighborhood is something she yearns for.

It all started on her 40th birthday when she added the first family activity to her lawn.

“A ’40 for 40′ I called it. My 40th birthday, I created this little free library and kids come through the neighborhood, they grab a book and if they read it, they can bring it back,” she said.

Last weekend was Russell’s birthday. As you can imagine, more things were put out in front of her house for people to enjoy.

It was another hit, especially since now there isn’t much to do while still being under the stay-at-home order.

“For my 43rd I have these lawn games. They’re just going to chill out on the yard, any neighbor can come and get them. I’m glad that they do,” she said.

Russell said the activities she puts on her lawn are sanitized from top to bottom twice with Microban every day.

There are quite a lot of activities for families to play with.

“Jenga, Yard-see it’s called but it’s a big Yahtzee for your yard, and then we have hula hoops. Just fun stuff kids can grab and families can do together,” Russell said.

With parents homeschooling their children, Russell said this was a great way to bring the neighbors together.

“It’s wonderful that we actually talk to each other and created relationships. We watch out for each other a little more. So it’s really cool stuff,” she said.

Russell is accepting board games and activity donations from any willing neighbors at this time.