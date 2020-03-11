Boardman woman sentenced in identify theft totaling $322K

A woman from Boardman was sentenced in federal court for using her dead mother's identity to steal social security benefits

According to prosecutors, Laura Entrikin, 60, admitted to forging her deceased mother’s name on 147 checks in order to withdraw social security retirement benefits deposited into the account after her mother died.

Entrikin was also ordered to pay $322,322 in restitution to the Social security Administration.

According to court filings, prosecutors say that the withdrawals took place between October 2009 and January 2018.