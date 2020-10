It happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday on Oles Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman reported someone stole Halloween decorations from her yard last weekend.

The woman said whoever did it took four life-size skeletons with decorations on them. Each is worth about $50.

No one saw anything suspicious.

