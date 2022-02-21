BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marks the start of National Eating Disorder Awareness week. One Boardman woman is in recovery from an eating disorder and wants to bring awareness to the condition.

Caitlin Butler, 24, loves being outside, watching LSU football and her job as a cart girl at Mill Creek Golf Course.

In 2018, she worked as a personal trainer and was very active — but started to realize she had a problem with her relationship with food.

“I sort of looked for a way to control things so if my whatever, life was sort of spiraling a little bit or I wasn’t sure how to handle something,” said Butler.

At her lowest point, Butler lost 20 pounds.

“Usually my go-to was to go for a walk. One a day? Not as excessive. Doing three loops around Newport Lake during the day — that’s a little excessive, especially when it doesn’t become an option anymore,” said Butler.

She kept her struggles from family and friends. As her condition started to worsen she lost her menstrual cycle, developed osteoporosis and it started to affect her liver function.

“No one really quite understands the mental toll and the mental hole you’re in,” said Butler.

She tried several different doctors, dieticians and therapists, some of which made her condition worse.

She credits several social media personalities who also struggled with an eating disorder for helping her out of the hole.

Butler has some advice for anyone struggling with an eating disorder.

“Don’t wait because as I was told and as I had watched countless times there is never a moment — there’s never that epiphany moment of ‘Ok, I feel good enough to actually go and attack this today.’ There’s no key moment. You have to make the choice and you’re the only one that can make that choice,” said Butler.

Now Butler feels like she has control over her life again and is looking forward to returning to her job at Mill Creek during golf season.

She believes sharing her struggles can help other people who also have eating disorders.

Anyone who is struggling should reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association.