BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in custody after an investigation into injuries that sent a 1-year-old child to the hospital.

Boardman police arrested Larissa Reed, 25, Monday on a warrant for a child endangering charge.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this year.

Reports say that police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on April 28, where a child was being treated for injuries. Police said that the victim had bruising and scratches on his forehead as well as bruises on his collarbone and neck area.

Reed is the mother of the child, according to a police report.

Police initially charged the father of the child, Lajuan Thomas, 27, with child endangering and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, officers had been investigating a dispute between Thomas and Reed that may have left the child with injuries.

Police said during questioning, Thomas was evasive as to what exactly happened.

According to court records, Thomas was found guilty of a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation and to take parenting classes.

On Monday, police were called to the 700 block of Canterbury Lane in Boardman for a reported domestic disturbance. Reed, who officers noted is pregnant, was taken into custody on a warrant related to the investigation.