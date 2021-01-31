Boardman woman born in Italy celebrates 100th birthday

Her family and friends came from all over to wish her a happy birthday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you traveled down Rush Boulevard Sunday afternoon, you may have seen a line of cars. That’s because people were driving by celebrating a 100th birthday.

Antoinette Perry has three kids, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She lives in Boardman but was born in Italy before coming to America when she was six.

Her family and friends came from all over to wish her a happy birthday.

“I was very surprised, and then all my nieces and nephews came in from Cleveland and out of town. That’s something,” Perry said.

Perry is a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and the Cleveland Metro Hospital School of Nursing.