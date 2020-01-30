Boardman woman arrested in Youngstown on felony cocaine charge

The woman was pulled over after reports said she ran a red light

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine after a car she was driving was pulled over early Thursday on the North Side.

Taylor Krepps, 21, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Krepps was pulled over about 12:25 a.m. at Crandall and Ford avenues for running a red light, and her car smelled like burnt marijuana. When officers asked if she had marijuana, reports said she became nervous and said there was some in the car but she did not know where.

When police saw a scale in her car and asked her about it, Krepps began crying and said she had cocaine in her purse, according to the police report. Inside her purse, police found a bag of powder cocaine and two bags of crack cocaine, reports said.