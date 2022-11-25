BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business and local nursing home are without water after a water main break sent water shooting up from the ground on Friday night.

It happened on an 8-inch line in the 8000 block of Market St., according to Jeff LaRue, a spokesman for Aqua Ohio.

LaRue said Aqua Ohio is providing bottled water to residents of Briarfield Place nursing home, which was affected by the water main break. He said the break is isolated, and crews anticipate it to be fixed by 1 a.m. Saturday.

The cause is unknown at this time, but LaRue said these types of breaks are common this time of year as the temperature fluctuates.