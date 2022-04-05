BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Walmart employee says she was assaulted by another employee while working.

According to police reports, the woman says she was working when another employee approached her from the side and sprayed her in the face with something. The victim tried to back away but says the employee followed her and sprayed her again.

When she was finally able to open her eyes, she saw that it was an aerosol computer cleaner the employee sprayed her with.

The victim went to the urgent care for pain in her eye and said that her eye was “seeping” liquid, according to the report.

As of now, no arrests have been made.