Boardman Wagon Wheel gets chance to fix property

A short-term agreement was reached - BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Plans to shut down the Wagon Wheel motel in Boardman and tear it down are put on hold - for now.

A short-term agreement was reached Thursday between the motel's owners and the Boardman Fire Department that gives the owners 24 hours to fix issues at the property. If not, a temporary restraining order will be allowed to continue that stops all operations at the motel.

Fire Safety Inspector William Ferrando reported he found structural issues during an inspection on March 28. By May 3, the fire department determined the issues had not been addressed and the building continues to deteriorate.

On May 13, Boardman trustees voted to begin the process of closing and eventually demolishing Wagon Wheel Motel.