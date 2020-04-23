Boardman urgent care center lends insight into local COVID-19 testing

More testing sites for COVID-19 are popping up. One you may not know about is 910 Rapid Care in Boardman.

The facility on Route 224 has been testing for COVID-19 since March. They’ve been testing anywhere from 10 to 30 patients per day, and 18 to 20 percent of them have tested positive.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ellis said 910 Rapid care swabs in house and sends the test to Cleveland for results, which takes about 24-48 hours.

Getting testing at the facility initially was hard and like most everywhere else, there is a limited number of swabs they’re provided, so only symptomatic people are being tested.

“It was hard to get them. We have a limited number were allocated, so many a week, but we try to stay within that number. Hopefully, in the near future, well have some in-house machines here that we’ll be able to do a 15-minute test,” Ellis said.

One of the biggest challenges right now is protecting staff from exposure, Ellis said. Everyone wears protective gear, along with the N-95 masks and other protective measures.

What’s troubling is that some patients that come in are coughing freely, but not wearing a mask of their own. Ellis said patients coming in need to do that.

“We ask patients to sit in their car until we bring them in. We bring them in a separate door, and we have two rooms designated as COVID rooms. They are terminally cleaned after every patient,” Ellis said.

Walk-in appointments are being taken at 910 Rapid Care and you don’t need a doctor’s referral to be tested, but only those exhibiting symptoms will be tested.