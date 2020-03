A link to the stream will be posted on the township's Facebook page

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees are not allowing public access to their meetings and have changed all regularly scheduled meetings to special meetings.

But starting on Monday, those meetings will be live-streamed online, allowing the people they serve to hear what happens.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

A link to the stream will be posted on the township’s website and Facebook page.

Also, all zoning meetings and hearings have been canceled until further notice.