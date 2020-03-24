Breaking News
Boardman trustees approve budget during live-streamed meeting

The fire chief also talked about how he's protecting his crew from COVID-19

Boardman Township trustees livestream meeting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening, the Boardman Township trustees held their first live-streamed meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was closed to the public and streamed live on the township’s Facebook page.

The trustees approved a $26.6 million budget.

Road superintendent Marilyn Kenner talked about buying road salt for next year, even though there’s still a huge supply.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer described how he’s been busy preparing for problems with the coronavirus. His men are arriving on scene wearing protective masks.

Trustee meetings will be live-streamed only until further notice.

