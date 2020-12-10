Boardman traffic light installation seeks to make intersection safer

The light was installed at Southern Boulevard and Maple Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new traffic light is being installed at Southern Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Boardman.

That means no more straight shot to McClurg Road from US-224.

First News reached out to Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree. He said the project was being done by the Ohio Rail Development Division.

They wanted to make the intersection safer, but they couldn’t use rail crossing arms because of the elevation.

“The township has been working with them and signed off on letters of support to get that intersection signalized. This will not only make it safer for commuters crossing the tracks but also improve traffic flow,” Loree added.